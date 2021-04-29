Left Menu

Changes around attitude reason for CSK's turnaround: Fleming

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming says a change in attitude brought with it a change of fortunes for his franchise, which endured a forgettable IPL last year, and its focus this season has been on playing a faster brand of cricket.CSK have been on a roll this year losing just one match out of its six so far, which has taken them to the top of the points table.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 10:41 IST
Changes around attitude reason for CSK's turnaround: Fleming

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming says a change in attitude brought with it a change of fortunes for his franchise, which endured a forgettable IPL last year, and its focus this season has been on playing a faster brand of cricket.

CSK have been on a roll this year losing just one match out of its six so far, which has taken them to the top of the points table. Their fifth consecutive triumph came last night against SunRisers Hyderabad.

''It was tough in the UAE (the last IPL's venue). We had a pretty bad run. A lot of things went against us, which we didn't make too much of at the time,'' Fleming said.

''We made some changes around our attitude towards what we were doing, and then we were really sure what style we wanted to play going into this year's IPL,'' he added. ''We needed to play a faster game, we needed to keep evolving if we were not in Chennai. And that's what we are trying to do; we are not the finished product by any means, but we're playing well at the moment.'' Fleming said the last season had its share of lessons for the franchise, which failed to make the playoffs for the first time since the league's inception.

''...in the off season we just looked at players that could fit in and do a job - not just in Chennai but in conditions that were still a bit foreign. The attitude change as well,'' he pointed out. Fleming lavished praise on all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who came into the IPL after missing months of cricket following an injury in Australia, and said he was close to attaining peak of his powers.

''We don't have a leadership group. He is a key member of the side. He is without doubt close to the peak of his powers. He's still working very hard,'' he added.

''Our doubts were around his lack of cricket coming into the tournament, so we had to work really hard to get him up to speed. He did that through hitting a lot of balls and training very hard and he got up to speed really quickly,'' Fleming revealed.

The CSK coach described Jadeja as one of the most versatile players in the world.

''We're lucky to have him right now in his prime and he forms the core of the middle-order and allows a lot of options within the team with his skill-set,'' Fleming added.

The CSK coach said Ruturaj Gaikwad has come up as a fine Indian talent and established himself.

''We have rated him (Ruturaj) highly for a long time. One of the setbacks he was having with COVID last year created a little bit of delay in introducing him at the right spot.

''But now, he is there and has established himself. He is a fine Indian talent. We are really excited about having him and what he is doing for us.'' PTI SS PM PM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vaccinated Hong Kong residents ready to party till 2 a.m. curfew as bars reopen

In Hong Kongs famed party zone Lan Kwai Fong, dormant bars and clubs are revving up to serve customers again, but only if they have had at least one vaccine shot - one of the few examples globally of offering greater freedom for the vaccina...

Lufthansa stems losses despite slower recovery outlook

Lufthansa lowered its full-year capacity forecast as hopes dwindle for an early summer travel rebound, but the German airlines cost-cutting drive narrowed quarterly losses. The group, which also includes Austrian Airlines, Swiss and Eurowin...

Blocked hashtag calling for PM's resignation by mistake, says Facebook

Social media giant Facebook on Thursday said it had temporarily blocked a hashtag calling for the Prime Ministers resignation by mistake and that it wasnt done on government orders.The development comes amid reports that social media compan...

Finnish refiner Neste Q1 profit falls, close to consensus

Finnish biofuel producer and oil refiner Neste on Thursday reported a fall in first-quarter operating profit and said it expected market volatility to remain high due to the coronavirus pandemic.Nestes January-March underlying operating pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021