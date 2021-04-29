Left Menu

Rugby-Reds' Paisami ruled out of Super Rugby AU final with facial fracture

Paisami fractured his cheekbone in the 31st minute of Friday's 30-27 loss to the Western Force following heavy contact from the Force defence. Queensland confirmed that the 23-year-old, one of the competition's standout players this season, won't require surgery.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 14:37 IST
Rugby-Reds' Paisami ruled out of Super Rugby AU final with facial fracture

Wallabies center Hunter Paisami will miss Queensland Reds' Super Rugby AU final on May 8 due to a facial fracture that could sideline him for around a month, the team said on Thursday. Paisami fractured his cheekbone in the 31st minute of Friday's 30-27 loss to the Western Force following heavy contact from the Force defence.

Queensland confirmed that the 23-year-old, one of the competition's standout players this season, won't require surgery. After finishing the regular season as minor premiers, Queensland will host the final against the winners of this weekend's playoff between the ACT Brumbies and the Western Force in Canberra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FCC approves SpaceX satellite deployment plan; John Kerry calls on scientists to lead fight against climate change and more

One Piece Chapter 1012 delayed for Golden Week Holiday, spoilers, release date, & more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-Fed, U.S. stimulus hopes lift currencies, equities to 2-month high

A dovish message from the U.S. Federal Reserve and more stimulus from Washington saw emerging markets stocks and currency indexes scale two-month peaks on Thursday while Turkeys central bank flagged inflation pressures and pledged a tight p...

Parents of Nigeria kidnap victims plead for government help

When Linda Peter last spoke to her daughter, the brief phone call left her relieved the teenager was alive but distraught because she could not pay any ransom demanded.Peters 18-year-old daughter, Jennifer, was among 39 students abducted by...

India's coronavirus infections cross 18 million; record number of daily deaths

Indias total COVID-19 cases passed 18 million on Thursday after another world record daily infection as gravediggers worked around the clock burying victims and rows of funeral pyres were built in parks and parking lots. India reported 379,...

'End is in sight': tackling a rare disease in a global pandemic

Okello Aballa Ognum regularly has to walk deep into the jungles of southwest Ethiopia to treat the water ponds that harbor a debilitating parasitic disease. Painstakingly, he measures the water volume to determine how much chemical treatmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021