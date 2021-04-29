Rugby-Reds' Paisami ruled out of Super Rugby AU final with facial fracture

Wallabies center Hunter Paisami will miss Queensland Reds' Super Rugby AU final on May 8 due to a facial fracture that could sideline him for around a month, the team said on Thursday. Paisami fractured his cheekbone in the 31st minute of Friday's 30-27 loss to the Western Force following heavy contact from the Force defence.

Queensland confirmed that the 23-year-old, one of the competition's standout players this season, won't require surgery. After finishing the regular season as minor premiers, Queensland will host the final against the winners of this weekend's playoff between the ACT Brumbies and the Western Force in Canberra.

