Left Menu

Oly bound athletes to train in groups on arrival at SAI campuses

With a surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) had already taken measures to ensure Olympic-bound athletes are tested on a weekly basis, so that their health is monitored constantly.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 17:44 IST
Oly bound athletes to train in groups on arrival at SAI campuses
SAI logo . Image Credit: ANI

With a surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) had already taken measures to ensure Olympic-bound athletes are tested on a weekly basis, so that their health is monitored constantly. However, in view of the need for Olympics-bound athletes to continue their training without disruption, SAI on Thursday took a decision to allow training even during the quarantine period in a controlled environment. Athletes are required to go through mandatory quarantine when they reach a SAI centre from a home break or a competition.

"Innovative methods have been adopted wherein small group of athletes, coach and sparring (training) partners will be formed wherever possible for Olympic bound athletes. The athlete and this group will remain isolated from the rest of the environment till the quarantine period is over. Training in a smaller group during quarantine period will also ensure that large scale transmission of the virus is prevented," said SAI in an official statement. During the quarantine period, general fitness and monitored training on a staggered schedule would be allowed. The coach/support staff/sparring partners involved in training for such an athlete would form part of the individual athlete's group and follow the same regime as the athlete and would not be allowed to interact with athletes/support staff in the bio-bubble until the test results of the whole group come out negative at the end of the initial quarantine period of 7 days.

If any member of the athlete's group returns a positive result at the end of the quarantine period, the whole group will remain in quarantine for a further period of 7 days. The entire group would be allowed to merge with the regular training group already in the bio-bubble, once every member returns a negative result. Even if the athlete is found positive but is asymptomatic fitness activities through video conference under strict medical supervision will be carried out. The counselling sessions for such athletes will also be organised to ensure the high morale of an athlete is maintained.

Further, SAI in consultation with the Indian Olympic Association will decide on a grant of leave to Olympics bound athlete & support staff. Leave will be granted only as an exception by NSF and SAI as it has been observed that most athletes got infected while travelling. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Qatar Airways to airlift 300 tonnes of medical supplies to India free of charge

Qatar Airways on Thursday said it will airlift 300 tonnes of medical items to India on Monday from various global suppliers free of charge.India is struggling with the second wave of coronavirus infection as hospitals in several states are ...

Dr Harsh Vardhan reviews COVID facilities at Lady Hardinge Medical College

The Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare. Harsh Vardhan today visited the Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi to take a comprehensive review of the COVID facilities available at the hospital and further strengthen these facilit...

Ambuja Cements March-qtr net profit up 65.4 pc to Rs 1,228 cr

Ambuja Cements Ltd, part of Swiss firm LafargeHolcim, on Thursday reported a 65.4 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,228.24 crore for the first quarter ended March 2021, helped by volume growth.The company, which follows the J...

CPCL reports standalone 4qtr net at Rs 332.95 cr

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, a group company of Indian Oil, has reported standalone net profits at Rs 332.95 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2021.The city-based company had clocked standalone net loss at Rs 2,388.06 crore durin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021