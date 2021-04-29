Left Menu

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals offer Rs 1.5 crore to NCR based NGO's to help fight Covid-19

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals, along with its co-owners JSW and the GMR Group, has stepped in to support the city's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 18:27 IST
IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals offer Rs 1.5 crore to NCR based NGO's to help fight Covid-19
Delhi Capitals logo . Image Credit: ANI

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals, along with its co-owners JSW and the GMR Group, has stepped in to support the city's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Together, the franchise and its patrons, the JSW Foundation and GMR Varalakshmi Foundation are offering financial support amounting to INR 1.5 crore to NCR based NGOs the Hemkunt Foundation and the Uday Foundation.

The donation will be used to procure essential medical supplies, ranging from oxygen cylinders and concentrators to COVID Wellness Kits. "In this hour of crisis, Delhi Capitals stands in solidarity with the citizens of Delhi, whose efforts to selflessly help each other in the fight against COVID19 have been inspiring, to say the least. We are honoured to extend our support to Hemkunt Foundation, and the stellar work that they continue to do," said Vinod Bisht, Interim CEO, Delhi Capitals.

"Our team is working tirelessly to help thousands of critical patients every day. We are grateful to Delhi Capitals and its patrons for this generous contribution that will surely make a significant difference to many lives," said Harteerath Singh, Community Development Director at Hemkunt Foundation. Hemkunt Foundation has been working round the clock to supply oxygen cylinders to those in need. The NGO has launched two initiatives -- distribution drives of oxygen cylinders, and a 24-hour drive-through, where patients who need oxygen can directly come in their cars, with an additional provision for medical tents for critical cases.

Meanwhile, the Uday Foundation is running a campaign to distribute oxygen concentrators to the city's most vulnerable population, who are struggling to find hospital beds. The organisation is also helping homeless people across the city by providing them meals and wellness kits to safeguard themselves against the virus. Earlier on Thursday, Rajasthan Royals announced a contribution of INR 7.5 crores (over $1mn) towards Covid Relief to help with immediate support to people in India impacted by the surge of the Covid-19 virus.

Players along with the team owners and team management have come forward to raise funds and have been working along with the Rajasthan Royals' philanthropic arm Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF) in partnership with the British Asian Trust (BAT). The surge in the COVID-19 cases continues to affect India as the country recorded 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Qatar Airways to airlift 300 tonnes of medical supplies to India free of charge

Qatar Airways on Thursday said it will airlift 300 tonnes of medical items to India on Monday from various global suppliers free of charge.India is struggling with the second wave of coronavirus infection as hospitals in several states are ...

Dr Harsh Vardhan reviews COVID facilities at Lady Hardinge Medical College

The Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare. Harsh Vardhan today visited the Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi to take a comprehensive review of the COVID facilities available at the hospital and further strengthen these facilit...

Ambuja Cements March-qtr net profit up 65.4 pc to Rs 1,228 cr

Ambuja Cements Ltd, part of Swiss firm LafargeHolcim, on Thursday reported a 65.4 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,228.24 crore for the first quarter ended March 2021, helped by volume growth.The company, which follows the J...

CPCL reports standalone 4qtr net at Rs 332.95 cr

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, a group company of Indian Oil, has reported standalone net profits at Rs 332.95 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2021.The city-based company had clocked standalone net loss at Rs 2,388.06 crore durin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021