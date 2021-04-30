Soccer-Fernandes and Cavani strike twice as United hit Roma for six

Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani scored two each as Manchester United took a giant step towards the Europa League final with a 6-2 drubbing of AS Roma in their semi-final first leg at Old Trafford on Thursday. Fernandes put United ahead in the ninth minute after being set up by Cavani but Roma cancelled that opener out six minutes later with a Lorenzo Pellegrini penalty after a handball by Paul Pogba.

Former Manchester City forward Edin Dzeko put the Italian side ahead but Roma were forced into making three injury substitutions in the opening half and struggled without fresh legs after the break. Cavani scored in the 48th minute to get United back on level terms and the Uruguayan striker struck again before a Fernandes penalty, Pogba header and Mason Greenwood goal completed an impressive turnaround for the Premier League side.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)