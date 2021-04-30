Left Menu

Rugby-Wessels quits as Rebels coach after missing Super Rugby AU playoffs

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 30-04-2021 08:01 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 08:01 IST
Dave Wessels has stepped down as head coach of the Melbourne Rebels after they failed to reach the Super Rugby AU playoffs, the team said on Friday.

Wessels, who was appointed Rebels head coach in 2017, will no longer coach them for next month's Trans-Tasman competition against New Zealand teams, but will spend the remainder of his contract working in "a transitional role", the Rebels said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

