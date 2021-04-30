Left Menu

Rugby-Bok boost as Du Toit returns from 14 months on the sidelines

Du Toit, who helped the Boks to the World Cup title in Japan in 2019, was injured playing for the Stormers against the Auckland Blues in Super Rugby in February last year. The thigh problem developed a haematoma that turned into acute compartment syndrome and put him at risk of losing his leg.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 30-04-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 15:09 IST
South Africa have been handed a boost with the return to action of reigning World Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit after 14 months on the sidelines with a serious leg injury. Loose-forward Du Toit will hope to prove his form and fitness when he plays for the Stormers against the Sharks in the opening match of the Rainbow Cup in Cape Town on Saturday.

The Springbok management will be eagerly following his progress over the next few weeks with the British & Irish Lions home series in mind, where he would be a key part of their armoury if fit and firing for the July 3-Aug. 7 tour. Du Toit, who helped the Boks to the World Cup title in Japan in 2019, was injured playing for the Stormers against the Auckland Blues in Super Rugby in February last year.

The thigh problem developed a haematoma that turned into acute compartment syndrome and put him at risk of losing his leg.

