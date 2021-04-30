Left Menu

Rohit Sharma turns 34; Raina, Chahal, Kuldeep lead wishes for 'Hitman'

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina and spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav led the way as wishes poured in for star batsman Rohit Sharma on his 34th birthday on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 16:48 IST
Yuzvendra Chahal and Rohit Sharma (Image: Yuzvendra Chahal's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina and spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav led the way as wishes poured in for star batsman Rohit Sharma on his 34th birthday on Friday. If Raina wished Rohit with a lot of "success" in the coming year, Chahal termed India's vice-captain as the "love of his life".

"Love of my life happy birthday Rohitaaaa Sharaaamaaaa," Chahal tweeted. Kuldeep shared a picture on Rohit's birthday in which the two cricketers can be seen smiling.

"A1 since Day 1. Happy birthday Rohit bhai," Kuldeep tweeted. Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also wished Rohit Sharma "lots of love and happiness".

"Happy birthday Shaaana @ImRo45 wish you lots and lots of happiness.. love always," Harbhajan said in a tweet. Indian batsman Dinesh Karthik also shared a picture from an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in which the duo was seen posing for a click.

"Happy birthday Sham. May you keep inspiring us all and be the great fun-loving humble family guy like always!More power to you!" Dinesh tweeted. Rohit, who is celebrating his 34th birthday on Friday, is the only batsman to hit three ODI double hundreds. He was a member of Team India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy triumphs.

Rohit is currently captaining Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2021. Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets on Thursday. With this win, Mumbai Indians has held on to its fourth position in the points table and the side now has 6 points from 6 games. Mumbai Indians will next take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. (ANI)

