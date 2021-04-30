Left Menu

Cricket-Fawad bags fourth test ton as Pakistan grow lead v Zimbabwe

Opener Imran Butt fell nine runs short of a first test century following a patient 91 from 236 balls as he became a first scalp in the longer format for debutant seamer Richard Ngarava, having edged to wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva. Fellow opener Abid Ali (60) also weighed in with a half-century but it was a day to forget for in-form captain Babar Azam as he was out first ball.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 20:29 IST
Cricket-Fawad bags fourth test ton as Pakistan grow lead v Zimbabwe

Fawad Alam completed a fourth test century as he guided Pakistan to 374 for six and a commanding lead of 198 runs at the close of play on the second day of the first test against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Friday. The tourists are replying to their host’s modest first-innings score of 176 with unorthodox middle-order batsman Fawad, who takes a bizarre front-on stance at the crease, leading the way with an unbeaten 108 that has come from 155 balls on a slow wicket.

He has now reached a hundred on all four occasions that he has passed 50 in test cricket and will resume on the third morning with all-rounder Hasan Ali (21 not out), who can be explosive at the crease and score quick runs. Opener Imran Butt fell nine runs short of a first test century following a patient 91 from 236 balls as he became a first scalp in the longer format for debutant seamer Richard Ngarava, having edged to wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva.

Fellow opener Abid Ali (60) also weighed in with a half-century but it was a day to forget for in-form captain Babar Azam as he was out first ball. Babar pushed a delivery from seamer Donald Tiripano (3-89) straight to a short mid-on for a major breakthrough from the home side, but they could not capitalise on the fall of two quick wickets and are now facing a big first-innings deficit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar speaks to US secretary of state on India's COVID-19 situation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday, focussing on Indias requirements of medical supplies to effectively deal with the second wave of the coronavirus pand...

US Secretary Blinken calls Jaishankar, reviews comprehensive COVID-19 relief efforts

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to reaffirm the strength of the bilateral partnership in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, his spokesperson said.The Biden administration has ...

AstraZeneca lifts FTSE 100 from Barclays slump

Londons FTSE 100 index outshone its European rivals on Friday, boosted by earnings updates from AstraZeneca and Smurfit Kappa which help offset a slump in Barclays shares due to a cautious outlook despite profits beating expectations. Londo...

Biden offers condolences to Netanyahu over tragedy at Mount Meron

U.S. President Joe Biden said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday to offer condolences over a stampede at Mount Meron that killed 45 people and he said the United States stood ready to help as Israel responds.I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021