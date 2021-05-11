Sports News Roundup: Russell Westbrook passes Big O's mark in Wizards' loss; Columbus Crew rebrands to Columbus SC and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Russell Westbrook passes Big O's mark in Wizards' loss

Washington's Russell Westbrook got his record-setting 182nd career triple-double on Monday, but the Atlanta Hawks came away with a 125-124 victory over the visiting Wizards. Westbrook had 28 points, 13 rebounds and 21 assists, his 36th triple-double of the season, passing Oscar Robertson's career mark. It was his fifth triple-double in a row and his 18th in his past 21 games.

Columbus Crew rebrands to Columbus SC, upsetting fan base

The Major League Soccer franchise formerly known as Columbus Crew revealed a new name and crest Monday, marking a major rebranding for one of the league's first franchises. The club will go by Columbus Soccer Club, or Columbus SC, dropping the word "Crew" from their formal name. A series of social media posts made clear that Columbus will continue to incorporate "Crew" as an informal nickname as a way to honor its history.

Tennis-Change is coming to the rankings, it's inevitable, says Djokovic

The recent success of younger players on the men's tour points to an "inevitable" shift at the top of the ATP rankings, said world number one Novak Djokovic. The last four ATP Masters 1000 events -- the most prestigious tournaments outside the Grand Slams -- have been won by players outside the 'Big Three' of Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer.

NHL roundup: Habs nab final playoff spot despite OT Loss

Connor McDavid scored on a breakaway 2:42 into overtime as the Edmonton Oilers beat host Montreal 4-3 on Monday night, but the result was enough to send the Canadiens to the playoffs. McDavid took a feed from Leon Draisaitl and roofed the game winner over Montreal goalie Jake Allen for his 33rd goal and a two-point game.

Lakers expect LeBron back in lineup vs. Knicks

The Los Angeles Lakers could receive a jolt of energy this week with the return of the team's best player. According to The Athletic, LeBron James is targeting Tuesday's home contest against the New York Knicks for his return to the floor.

Canada to play 2 more home World Cup qualifiers in U.S.

As Canada continues to wrestle with the coronavirus pandemic, the country's national soccer team will play two more of its home World Cup qualifying matches south of the border in June. Canada will face Aruba in Bradenton, Fla., on June 5, and will take on Suriname in suburban Chicago on June 8, Canada Soccer confirmed Monday.

MLB roundup: Reds manhandle Pirates 14-1

Tyler Naquin hit a three-run homer and had four RBIs Monday as the visiting Cincinnati Reds spanked the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-1. Eugenio Suarez hit a solo homer, Tucker Barnhart and Nick Castellanos each hit a two-run double, and Nick Senzel had a two-run single and an RBI double for the Reds.

Olympics-Basketballer Cambage says 'I'm in' for Tokyo after race furore

Basketballer Liz Cambage has confirmed she will play at the Tokyo Games, backtracking on a threat to boycott the showpiece over a lack of racial diversity in Australia's Olympic photo-shoots. Cambage, who was born to a Nigerian father, took umbrage with pictures of Australia's Olympic athletes on social media last week, saying people of colour had been marginalised and she would "sit this one out" until the situation changed.

Formula One great to develop electric vans, SUVs for carmakers, startups

Supercar maker the Gordon Murray Group said on Tuesday it plans a 300-million-pound ($420 million) expansion over the next five years, which includes developing electric SUVs and delivery vehicles for carmakers as it shifts towards an all-electric supercar by 2030. "Electric is what we've been missing and that's where the future is," founder and chairman Gordon Murray, the Formula One design great who oversaw one of the sport's most successful cars to date, told Reuters.

Olympics-Japan's Nishikori adds voice to Olympic concerns

Japan's top-ranked men's tennis player Kei Nishikori added his voice to concerns about staging the Olympic Games in Tokyo in July, as the country battles a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Naomi Osaka, Japan's No.1 women's tennis player, raised similar concerns on Sunday, saying that the risks of holding the Games amid the pandemic should continue to be carefully discussed.

(With inputs from agencies.)