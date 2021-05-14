Left Menu

Golf-Harrington glad to see McIlroy's 'swagger' back ahead of Ryder Cup

Europe captain Padraig Harrington was pleased to see Rory McIlroy had his "swagger" back at the weekend as he won his first PGA tournament in 18 months and said it bodes well for the Ryder Cup later this year.

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2021 09:16 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 09:16 IST
Golf-Harrington glad to see McIlroy's 'swagger' back ahead of Ryder Cup

Europe captain Padraig Harrington was pleased to see Rory McIlroy had his "swagger" back at the weekend as he won his first PGA tournament in 18 months and said it bodes well for the Ryder Cup later this year. Former world number one McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club, his first victory since November 2019, pushing him back up into the top 10 in the world rankings.

"Rory has always been an ebb and flow player," Harrington told reporters at the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament. "When he starts playing well he plays even better. "The way I look at it is that win last week brings back a bit of that swagger that we all need on the golf course, Rory is a very dangerous player with that. Hopefully he'll be a very dangerous player for at least five more months."

The Ryder Cup will be held at Wisconsin's Whistling Straits from Sept. 24-26 after the biennial competition was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Europe are the defending champions after beating the United States in 2018.

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blockchain users can now trade virtual assets on Samsung Galaxy smartphones

Samsung has added support for third-party hardware wallets to make it easier for blockchain users to manage and trade virtual assets on Galaxy smartphones, the company announced on Thursday.Now, users can access and process transactions by ...

China stocks rise as financial, healthcare firms rebound; Hong Kong up

China stocks climbed on Friday as financial and healthcare firms gained, leading a rally in Asian markets as U.S. Fed officials allayed inflation fears. The CSI300 index rose 1.7 to 5,079.30 points at the end of the morning session, while t...

India adds 3.43 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 4000 fresh fatalities

With 3,43,144 people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, Indias COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 2,40,46,809, while the death toll rose to 2,62,317 with 4,000 daily fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on...

New species of crested dinosaur identified in Mexico

A team of palaeontologists in Mexico have identified a new species of dinosaur after finding its 72 million-year-old fossilized remains almost a decade ago, Mexicos National Institute of Anthropology and History INAH said on Thursday. The n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021