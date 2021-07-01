Left Menu

Borussia Dortmund confirm Jadon Sancho's transfer to Man Utd

Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund on Thursday confirmed the transfer of English winger Jadon Sancho to Premier League side Manchester United. The English winger needs to pass a medical test before joining Manchester United.

ANI | Dortmund | Updated: 01-07-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 18:35 IST
English winger Jadon Sancho. Image Credit: ANI
Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund on Thursday confirmed the transfer of English winger Jadon Sancho to Premier League side Manchester United. The English winger needs to pass a medical test before joining Manchester United. Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke during a press conference said, "We reached a general agreement with Manchester United on the transfer of Jadon Sancho, pending full completion, as there are still some formalities to agree on and the medical check to be completed."

"The player Jadon Sancho is about to move from Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA to Manchester United Football Club Limited," a statement from Dortmund reads according to goal.com. "Both clubs and the player reached an agreement on this today. If the transfer is realised, Manchester United will pay BVB a fixed transfer fee of EUR 85.0 million. The contractual details now have to be coordinated and documented.

"The formal processing of the transfer is also subject to the successful completion of all necessary medical tests and examinations, a coordination procedure with the player's previous club and the proper and timely processing in accordance with the provisions of the FIFA Transfer Matching System (FIFA TMS)," it added. Borussia Dortmund had finished third in the Bundesliga points table in the recently concluded season.

On the other hand, Manchester United finished at the second spot in the Premier League table with Man City winning the title. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

