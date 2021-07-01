Left Menu

Soccer-Dortmund agree 85 mln euro sale of Sancho to Manchester United

Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for the transfer of England winger Jadon Sancho to Manchester United, the two clubs said on Thursday. Bundesliga side Dortmund said United will pay 85 million euros ($101 million) for the 21-year-old.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 19:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for the transfer of England winger Jadon Sancho to Manchester United, the two clubs said on Thursday.

Bundesliga side Dortmund said United will pay 85 million euros ($101 million) for the 21-year-old. "We reached a general agreement with Manchester United on the transfer of Jadon Sancho, pending full completion, as there are still some formalities to agree on," Dortmund's chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke told a news conference.

Sancho emerged as United's No. 1 transfer target last year but the clubs could not agree on a fee. He scored 16 goals and made 20 assists in 38 games for Dortmund in all competitions in the 2020-21 season, forming a lethal partnership with Norwegian striker Erling Haaland.

The duo helped Dortmund qualify for the Champions League with a third-placed finish in the Bundesliga. "The signing is subject to contractual terms and a medical, which will be completed after Jadon's involvement in the UEFA European Championship," Manchester United said in a statement.

Sancho has 20 caps for England since making his debut in 2018, but has barely featured in the team's run to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals, playing only six minutes as a substitute in their 1-0 Group D win over Czech Republic. England take on Ukraine in the last eight on Saturday.

Sancho's addition will strengthen United's right wing as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team look to challenge for the Premier League title after finishing second last season, 12 points behind champions Manchester City. ($1 = 0.8436 euros)

