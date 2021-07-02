Left Menu

Soccer-Germany's Kroos announces retirement from international football

02-07-2021
Soccer-Germany's Kroos announces retirement from international football

Germany midfielder Toni Kroos has announced his retirement from international football after his team's exit from the European Championship, the 31-year-old said on Instagram.

Kroos' announcement comes three days after Germany were beaten 2-0 by England in the last 16 of Euro 2020 at Wembley. "I've played for Germany 106 times. There won't be another time," said Kroos, who racked up 17 goals and 19 assists for the national team.

"I would have dearly wished, and I gave everything again, that there would have been 109 internationals in the end and that this one big title, the European Championship, would have been added at the end." The Real Madrid player was part of the Germany squad that defeated Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final.

Kroos, who made his international debut in 2010, said it was clear to him "for a long time" that he would not be available for the World Cup in Qatar next year. "Mainly because I want to focus fully on my goals with Real Madrid for the next few years," he added. "In addition, from now on I will deliberately allow myself breaks that have not existed as a national player for eleven years.

"It was a great honour for me to be able to wear this jersey for such a long time. I did it with pride and passion."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

