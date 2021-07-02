Left Menu

Patnaik congratulates sprinter Dutee Chand for qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-07-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 21:29 IST
Patnaik congratulates sprinter Dutee Chand for qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday congratulated sprinter Dutee Chand for qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

Chand qualified for the Olympics through world rankings as 15 Indian athletes and two relay teams were confirmed for the games by the sport's world governing body on Thursday.

''Congratulate #Odisha's ace sprinter @DuteeChand on qualifying for #TokyoOlympics in both 100m & 200m races via World Rankings,'' Patnaik tweeted.

''Wish her the very best for her future endeavours,'' the chief minister added.

Retweeting the post, Chand said, ''Thank You Respected Sir, It is (with) all your blessings and support that I am able to reach #Tokyo2020.'' The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held from July 23-August 8. It will feature a record 33 competitions and 339 events that will be across 42 competition venues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021