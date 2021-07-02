Patnaik congratulates sprinter Dutee Chand for qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday congratulated sprinter Dutee Chand for qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

Chand qualified for the Olympics through world rankings as 15 Indian athletes and two relay teams were confirmed for the games by the sport's world governing body on Thursday.

''Congratulate #Odisha's ace sprinter @DuteeChand on qualifying for #TokyoOlympics in both 100m & 200m races via World Rankings,'' Patnaik tweeted.

''Wish her the very best for her future endeavours,'' the chief minister added.

Retweeting the post, Chand said, ''Thank You Respected Sir, It is (with) all your blessings and support that I am able to reach #Tokyo2020.'' The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held from July 23-August 8. It will feature a record 33 competitions and 339 events that will be across 42 competition venues.

