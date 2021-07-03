Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-07-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 14:36 IST
Sport-UK government funding helped tennis, athletics stage summer events
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
British Athletics and the Lawn Tennis Association received funding from the government to support the delivery of their summer events and aid athletes' preparations for the Tokyo Games, sports minister Nigel Huddleston said on Saturday.

The LTA received a loan of 14.3 million pounds ($19.76 million) as part of the Sport Survival Package, which ensured events in Nottingham, Birmingham, Eastbourne, and Queen's Club could go ahead in the lead up to Wimbledon.

British Athletics was offered 1.2 million pounds ($1.66 million), which supported last month's Championships, an Olympic trial event in Manchester, and will also help the Diamond League British Grand Prix take place in Gateshead on July 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

