HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day six

Highlights of day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Saturday (times GMT): 1904 BARTY OVERCOMES SINIAKOVA

Australian top seed Ash Barty staved a late comeback attempt by Katerina Siniakova to defeat the unseeded Czech 6-3 7-5 and reach the fourth round. Up next for the world number one is French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova.

Wimbledon order of play on Saturday 1658 FEDERER TOO GOOD FOR NORRIE

Roger Federer continued his quest to become only the second player in history to win nine Wimbledon singles titles – after Martina Navratilova - with a 6-4 6-4 5-7 6-4 win over local favourite Cameron Norrie. The sixth-seeded Swiss also reached the round of 16 at a Grand Slam for the 69th time in his career.

Earlier, French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova endured a tough test to down Anastasija Sevastova 7-6(1) 3-6 7-5. 1608 ZVEREV RALLIES PAST FRITZ

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev reached the fourth round of Wimbledon for only the second time in his career with a come-from-behind 6-7(3) 6-4 6-3 7-6(4) victory over American Taylor Fritz. The result also equalled his best showing at the grasscourt Grand Slam. 1525 KYRGIOS RETIRES INJURED

Nick Kyrgios retired from his match with Canadian 16th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime due to an abdominal injury, with the pair locked at one set apiece. Kyrgios won the opening set 6-2 but the 26-year-old, playing in only his third tournament since the COVID-19 crisis shut down the Tour last year, needed medical treatment in the second and called it quits after Auger-Aliassime won the set 6-1.

1400 TEENAGERS RADUCANU AND GAUFF POWER INTO LAST 16 Emma Raducanu became the youngest British woman to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon in the Open Era when the 18-year-old wildcard beat world No. 45 Sorana Cirstea 6-3 7-5.

"When I was packing to come into the bubble, my parents said: 'Aren't you packing too much match kit?' I think I'm going to have to do some laundry tonight," Raducanu said. The Wimbledon debutante was joined in the next round by 17-year-old American Coco Gauff, who eased past Slovenian Kaja Juvan 6-3 6-3.

1340 BERRETTINI MARCHES ON Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini made short work of Aljaz Bedene, beating the Slovenian 6-4 6-4 6-4 for his 100th Tour-level match victory. He also equalled his best Wimbledon performance by reaching the round of 16.

Among the women, Czech Karolina Muchova advanced with a 7-5 6-3 victory over French Open runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, while Ajla Tomljanovic beat Jelena Ostapenko 4-6 6-4 6-2 in an ill-tempered match. 1306 KERBER STORMS BACK TO ELIMINATE SASNOVICH

Former champion Angelique Kerber found herself a set down against Aliaksandra Sasnovich but benefited from a rain delay, after which she came out all guns blazing to win 12 of the next 13 games and advance to the last 16 with a 2-6 6-0 6-1 victory. 1035 PLAY SUSPENDED DUE TO RAIN

Organisers said there would be no play on all outside courts before 1130 GMT due to rain. 1006 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY

Play on the sixth day of Wimbledon began under cloudy skies, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66.2°F).

