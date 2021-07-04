Left Menu

Rugby-South Africa lock Snyman undergoes surgery after burns

Snyman needed grafts on his knee after being burned in an accident in Ireland last month, along with his Springbok colleague Damian de Allende. The World Cup winners sustained burns to their legs, hands and face in a bizarre fire-pit incident, but were given the all clear by their Irish club Munster to join up with the Springboks as they prepare for the three tests against the Lions.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 04-07-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 19:13 IST
Rugby-South Africa lock Snyman undergoes surgery after burns
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa lock RG Snyman has undergone skin graft surgery after he suffered burns last month but he could still return in time for the test series against the British & Irish Lions, officials said on Sunday. Snyman needed grafts on his knee after being burned in an accident in Ireland last month, along with his Springbok colleague Damian de Allende.

The World Cup winners sustained burns to their legs, hands and face in a bizarre fire-pit incident, but were given the all clear by their Irish club Munster to join up with the Springboks as they prepare for the three tests against the Lions. But neither has been able to train properly and Snyman had a relapse in his recovery.

"But there is a small chance he could be back for the Lions tests," said South Africa assistant coach Deon Davids at a news conference. De Allende and Snyman were with Ireland internationals Mike Haley and CJ Stander when petrol was poured onto the fire, causing an explosion.

“We were just sitting around the fire and one of the boys threw a bit of petrol over and then it caught his hand,” De Allende said last month, without revealing the culprit. “He just tried to put it (the petrol can) down on the floor and then the whole thing caught alight and exploded.”

De Allende has only done gym work since joining the Springbok camp while Snyman has been slowly working his way back from a serious knee injury sustained on his debut for Munster last August. South Africa officials also said lock Eben Etzebeth, who left the field at halftime of their test win over Georgia in Pretoria on Friday, suffered a rib injury that was still being assessed.

The Springboks meet Georgia again this Friday in a second test and play their first test against the Lions in Cape Town on July 24. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021