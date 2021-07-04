The following are the top stories at 2110 hours: STORIES ON WIRE: SPO-CRI-WOM-IND-LD MITHALI I don't seek validation from people: Mithali on criticism of her strike rate (Eds: Adding quotes, changing intro) Worcester, Jul 4 (PTI) Shortly after she had let her bat do all the talking amid criticism of her strike rate, record-breaking Indian women's team skipper Mithali Raj hit back at her detractors, saying ''I don't seek validation from people'' after playing for so long.

SPO-CRI-WOM-IND-SHANTHA Mithali's records are here to stay: Shantha Rangaswamy New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy on Sunday called Mithali Raj the ''Sachin Tendulkar'' of women's cricket and said her record of being the highest run-getter in the game is here to stay.

Advertisement

SPO-CRI-SMITH-WTC Smith looking forward to eight Tests in sub-continent Melbourne, Jul 4 (PTI) Star Australian batsman Steve Smith is looking forward to a ''physical, mental and emotional'' battle when his team tours the sub-continent for eight Tests, including four against India, as part of the World Test Championship.

SPO-CRI-WOM-STHALEKAR-MITHALI Record shows the class that Mithali is: Lisa Sthalekar Worcester, Jul 4 (PTI) Former Australia women's team captain Lisa Sthalekar has expressed her amazement at Indian veteran Mithali Raj's ability to consistently deliver with her record-breaking willow while chasing.

SPO-CRI-CHAPPELL-IND India has even-money chance of beating England on their home turf, feels Ian Chappell Melbourne, Jul 4 (PTI) The legendary Ian Chappell feels India has an ''even-money chance'' of beating England in their own backyard in the upcoming five-match Test series owing to a formidable pace-bowling unit.

SPO-CRI-IND-WOM-COACH Batting has to be up if we are aiming at World Cup: India women's team coach Powar Worcester, Jul 4 (PTI) Indian women's team head coach Ramesh Powar is impressed with its fielding and bowling but says the side will have to sort out its batting woes if it is to win next year's ODI World Cup in New Zealand.

SPO-OLY-IND-SWIM-SAJAN Prakash says self belief, support system, shutting down non-sense helped him Kolkata, Jul 4 (PTI) One of India's top swimmers, Sajan Prakash says shutting down all the ''nonsense'' around him, self belief and having a great support system were key to his dream comeback and now he is aiming to compete in the finals of the upcoming Tokyo Games.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri slips to T-70 in Rocket Mortgage Classic Detroit, Jul 4 (PTI) Indian gofer Anirban Lahiri slipped on day three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic to be T-70.

SPO-GOLF-WOM-IND Tvesa rounds off week at T-32, Diksha 53rd Arnhem (Netherlands), Jul 4 (PTI) Indian golfer Tvesa Malik rounded off a modest week with a 1-under 71 for the second day running and finished T-32 at the Big Green Egg Open here.

SPO-GOLF-IND Bhullar rises to T-21 at Irish Open, Sharma 57th Kilkenny (Ireland), Jul 4 (PTI) India's Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma had an eventful third round as Australian Lucas Herbert took a one-stroke lead at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open here. SPO-GOLF-ADITI Aditi shoots 69 to improve at Volunteers of America Classic The Colony (US), Jul 4 (PTI) India's Aditi Ashok shot two-under 69, after two even par rounds of 71 each, to rise to tied 37th spot at the Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament on the LPGA here.

SPO-JUDOKA-OLY-PREPARATION Judoka Shushila Devi to finetune preparations in Delhi before Tokyo: SAI New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Judoka Shushila Devi, who will represent India in the Tokyo Olympics, will finetune her preparation in a final training camp here from July 9 along with two sparring partners, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Sunday. SPO-OLY-IOC-SQUAD Olympics in times of COVID-19: IOC allows teams to have alternate players as part of team squad New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Owing to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, participating countries will be allowed to have 'stand-by' or 'alternate' players as part of certain team squads during the upcoming Tokyo Games, the International Olympic Committee has said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)