Left Menu

Kenya starts 2021 Rugby Africa Cup with defeat to Senegal

Fijian born Jone Kubu, one of seven debutantes for Kenya got the proceedings underway, drilling home two penalties as the hosts took a 6-0 lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 05-07-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 15:37 IST
Kenya starts 2021 Rugby Africa Cup with defeat to Senegal
Senegal was soon down to 14 men after Mendy was sent to the sin bin, Kenya unable to capitalize on the extra man advantage despite a penalty and a drop goal from Kubu.  Image Credit: Twitter(@OfficialKRU)
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Kenya started their 2021 Rugby Africa Cup campaign with a shock 20-19 defeat to Senegal at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday 3 July 2021.

Senegal centre Georges Mendy barged over at the death, Saibo Sakho converting to the 54th ranked West Africans a famous win over their more illustrious opponents, Kenya who was ranked 32nd in the world heading into this clash.

Fijian born Jone Kubu, one of seven debutantes for Kenya got the proceedings underway, drilling home two penalties as the hosts took a 6-0 lead.

This match continued to be a cagey affair, the bigger Senegalese electing to keep it tight and bully the Kenyan forwards. Mamadou Ndiaye soon halved the deficit with a penalty kick before Kubu played in the evergreen Darwin Mukidza who scored in the corner. Kubu converted from a tight angle to give Kenya a 13-3 lead before Sakho drilled home a penalty for Senegal, the scores 13-6 to Kenya at the interval.

The Senegalese grew in confidence, thriving in contact play, an aspect of play that Kenya simply could not cope with. They inevitably drew level when Demba Koine scored off the rolling maul, Ndiaye converting for a 13-13 score.

Senegal was soon down to 14 men after Mendy was sent to the sin bin, Kenya unable to capitalize on the extra man advantage despite a penalty and a drop goal from Kubu.

Everything fell apart for the hosts in the final seven minutes, first losing Kubu to injury, Davis Chenge OKto the sin bin and conceding the converted try that condemned them to their first home defeat since 2019 when they lost 16-13 to Uganda in Elgon Cup action in Kisumu.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID; Myanmar reports daily record 2,318 COVID-19 cases and more

Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021