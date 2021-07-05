Left Menu

Shantha Rangaswamy wants BCCI to organise domestic pink-ball games ahead of Perth Test against Australia

Impressed by the fighting spirit shown by the Indian women's team in the Test against England, former India cricketer and current member of the BCCI Apex Council Shantha Rangaswamy has requested the BCCI to organise domestic pink-ball games to help the girls prepare for the day-night Test against Australia.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 17:05 IST
Shantha Rangaswamy wants BCCI to organise domestic pink-ball games ahead of Perth Test against Australia
Former India cricketer Shantha Rangaswamy (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Impressed by the fighting spirit shown by the Indian women's team in the Test against England, former India cricketer and current member of the BCCI Apex Council Shantha Rangaswamy has requested the BCCI to organise domestic pink-ball games to help the girls prepare for the day-night Test against Australia. Speaking to ANI, a BCCI source said Shantha has in her letter thanked the board for restarting Test cricket for the women cricketers and asked the board to plan a few games so that the girls go into the Test against Australia well prepared.

The former cricketer in the letter also highlighted how the Virat Kohli-led side also struggled against Australia in the pink-ball Test last year. In fact, while the team won the series, the boys were bundled out for 36 in the second innings of the pink-ball Test. Shantha has suggested that four teams be picked and then they can play each other in two-day games to get used to the pink ball and how it behaves under lights.

India and Australia will lock horns in a day-night Test from September 30 at the WACA, Perth and this would be the first time that the Indian women's team will play a Test with the pink ball. In June, Deepti Sharma played a knock of 54 runs in the second innings of the one-off Test against England. Sneh Rana and Taniya Bhatia played unbeaten innings of 80 and 44 respectively as India managed to walk away with a draw against England.

Teen sensation Shafali Verma also had a good start to her Test career as she hit 96 in the first innings and followed it up with 63 in the second. In the entire game, India had its back against the walls, but the spirited fightback from Sneh Rana and Taniya gave the fans something to smile about. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID; Myanmar reports daily record 2,318 COVID-19 cases and more

Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021