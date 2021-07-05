Left Menu

Rugby-Positive COVID case in South Africa camp, players go into isolation

The teams are scheduled to meet again in Johannesburg on Friday in a second warm-up for the Boks before the start of their three-test series against the Lions later this month.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 18:08 IST
South Africa canceled training on Monday and went into isolation after another positive COVID-19 test, putting in jeopardy their test on Friday against Georgia and raising more questions about the British & Irish Lions tour amid the third wave of infections in the country.

Springbok lock Lood de Jager returned a positive test, following three positives in the South African side last week. "The players have been placed in preventative isolation prior to further PCR testing and a review of the testing data by the Medical Advisory Group," said a statement from SA Rugby.

"Lood de Jager returned a positive outcome in scheduled testing and, because of his close contact with a number of squad members, the entire group has gone into isolation." An update will be issued following the review by the advisory group and the further testing, it added.

South Africa had COVID cases last week and selected players also went into isolation but the first test against Georgia on Friday in Pretoria went ahead. The teams are scheduled to meet again in Johannesburg on Friday in a second warm-up for the Boks before the start of their three-test series against the Lions later this month. (Editing by Ed Osmond)

