Tokyo Olympics: Don't have words to express happiness on being named flagbearer, says Mary Kom

By Nitin Srivastava After being named India's flagbearer for the Opening Ceremony at the Tokyo Olympics, boxer Mary Kom on Monday said she is very happy to be given this opportunity and she will do her best at the Games.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday confirmed that boxer Mary Kom and men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh would be the flagbearers for the Indian contingent at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Wrestler Bajrang Punia will be the flagbearer at the closing ceremony. "I am very happy about being given this opportunity to be the flagbearer. I want to thank each and everyone, SAI, IOA, Sports Ministry, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It's not easy for everyone to be given this opportunity," Mary Kom told ANI.

"I don't have words to express my happiness because this will be my last Olympics and being the flag bearer, it's a really big thing. Yes, expectations give pressure it's not easy to tackle it but how to handle that pressure, I have learnt," she added. Further talking about the Games, Mary Kom said: "I will try and handle the pressure. It's really important to perform well. I am working really hard and focusing on every aspect, will try to do my best at the Games."

IOA President Narinder Batra has also confirmed that the total contingent for the Olympics would be around 126 athletes and 75 officials, and as a result, the total contingent would be around 201. The contingent comprises 56 per cent men and 44 per cent women. It has 76 quota places and will compete in about 85 medal positions.

The Tokyo Olympics would be held from July 23 to August 8. The event was slated to be held last year, but it had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (ANI)

