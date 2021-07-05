Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Roger Federer to be part of Switzerland team

Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer has been selected for Tokyo Olympics 2020 by the Swiss Olympic Association on Monday. Federer will represent his nation in the men's singles tennis tournament and it will be his third Olympic Games.

ANI | Bern | Updated: 05-07-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 18:41 IST
Tokyo Olympics: Roger Federer to be part of Switzerland team
Roger Federer (Photo: Swiss Olympic Team). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer has been selected for Tokyo Olympics 2020 by the Swiss Olympic Association on Monday. Federer will represent his nation in the men's singles tennis tournament and it will be his fifth Olympic Games. The 20-time Grand Slam champion is currently playing at Wimbledon, taking on Lorenzo Sonego in the round of 16 game on Monday. Sonego will also be in Japan for the Summer Games, representing Italy.

The 39-year-old, who turns 40 the day the Games finish, won gold in doubles with partner Stan Wawrinka at Beijing 2008, and silver at London 2012 when he was beaten by Team GB's Andy Murray. Federer missed Rio 2016 due to a knee injury. Federer is the only representative for the Swiss men's team. The women's team features Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic, who are playing in the singles and doubles.

The tennis event at Tokyo 2020 starts on July 24 and finishes on August 1. It comprises men's and women's singles, men's and women's doubles, and mixed doubles. 116 Swiss athletes are traveling to the Olympic Games, which will take place in Tokyo from July 23. This is the largest delegation from Switzerland to the Summer Olympics since it was first held in 1896. 105 Swiss athletes took part in the Games in Rio de Janeiro five years ago. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
4
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021