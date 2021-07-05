HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day seven

Highlights of day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday (all times GMT): 1410 KHACHANOV BATLLES PAST KORDA IN FIVE-SET THRILLER

Russian Karen Khachanov reached his first Wimbledon quarter-final after seeing off American Sebastian Korda 3-6 6-4 6-3 5-7 10-8. There were 13 breaks of serve in a chaotic last set before Khachanov prevailed in just under four hours on Court 18.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Barty survives Krejcikova test to finally reach Wimbledon quarters

Berrettini keeps flourishing on grass to reach Wimbledon quarters Jabeur becomes first Arab woman to reach Wimbledon quarters

Sabalenka sees off Rybakina to reach Wimbledon quarters Teenagers Gauff and Raducanu to light up last Manic Monday

Wimbledon to have maximum capacity crowds from quarter-finals onwards Tranquil Federer ready for another title run

Lone warrior Raducanu flies the flag for Britain Barty sees off Siniakova challenge to reach fourth round

Medvedev claws back two-set deficit to beat Cilic Wimbledon order of play on Monday

1345 BARTY PASSES KREJCIKOVA TEST World number one Ash Barty booked a place in the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time with a 7-5 6-3 victory over Czech French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, who was riding a 15-match winning streak.

1330 PLISKOVA ENDS SAMSONOVA STREAK Eighth-seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova ended Liudmila Samsonova's 10-match unbeaten run on grass, beating the Russian wildcard 6-2 6-3 to reach her first Wimbledon quarter-final.

1155 SABALENKA SURVIVES RYBAKINA SCARE Second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus overcame a mid-match wobble to beat Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina 6-3 4-6 6-3 and reach her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final.

1150 JABEUR POWERS PAST SWIATEK Tunisia's Ons Jabeur rallied from a set down to beat 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek 5-7 6-1 6-1. The 26-year-old becomes the first Arab player to make quarter-finals at Wimbledon since Egypt's Ismail El Shafei in 1974.

1005 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY Play on the seventh day of Wimbledon began under cloudy skies, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66 Fahrenheit).

The grasscourt Grand Slam's last "Manic Monday" began with seventh seed Iga Swiatek's fourth-round clash against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on Court Two. Men's top seed Novak Djokovic faces Chile's Cristian Garin on Centre Court later, while American teenager Coco Gauff and 20-times Grand Slam champion Roger Federer are also in action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)