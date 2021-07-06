Left Menu

Australian F1 Grand Prix cancelled for second straight year due to COVID-19

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) in conjunction with the Victorian Government and Formula 1 on Tuesday announced that the 2021 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled due to restrictions and logistical challenges relating to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) in conjunction with the Victorian Government and Formula 1 on Tuesday announced that the 2021 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled due to restrictions and logistical challenges relating to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix was due to be held at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit from November 18-21. Tickets for the event had not gone on sale.

"AGPC will continue to work with Formula 1 and the Victorian Government regarding the 2022 calendar timings for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix event," an official release stated. One of the highlights of the Australian sporting calendar, Australian GP has been cancelled for the second consecutive year. The race was called off at the last minute in March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was taking hold.

Australian Grand Prix Corporation Chairman, Paul Little AO said: "We're deeply disappointed that for a second consecutive year, both MotoGP™ and Formula 1 fans won't be able to see the world's best riders and drivers compete at the wonderful Phillip Island and Albert Park Grand Prix Circuits. We appreciate the challenge Australia faces with current international travel restrictions and the importance of vaccinations." Australian Formula 1 great and AGPC Board Member, Mark Webber AO said: "I'm shattered that we can't hold a Formula 1 event in Australia for another year. It's a real shame as we're world-class at pulling these types of events off as an organisation." (ANI)

