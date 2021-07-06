Left Menu

John McEnroe's comments on BBC TV broadcast draw attention

Former tennis star John McEnroes reaction on the BBCs broadcast to British teenager Emma Raducanus mid-match retirement at Wimbledon has put him in the spotlight.McEnroe, a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, appears as an analyst on the host countrys television coverage at the All England Club.The 18-year-old Raducanu stopped playing while trailing in the second set of her fourth-round match against Ajla Tomljanovic on Monday night.

The 18-year-old Raducanu stopped playing while trailing in the second set of her fourth-round match against Ajla Tomljanovic on Monday night. Raducanu was visited by a trainer, then left the court for a medical timeout. Eventually, the chair umpire announced the 338th-ranked Raducanu would not continue because of a health issue, but did not specify why.

McEnroe told viewers "it appears it got a bit too much, which is understandable,'' for Raducanu. He then made a reference to Naomi Osaka, the four-time major champion who pulled out of the previous Grand Slam tournament, the French Open, and also missed Wimbledon because she said she needed a mental health break.

More than two hours later, the All England Club said Raducanu had ''difficulty breathing.'' ''I can't imagine being in her shoes, at 18, playing a fourth round in your home country. It's something I can't even imagine," Tomljanovic said, when asked about McEnroe's comments. "For him to say that, it's definitely harsh.''

