Tennis-Hurkacz sends Medvedev crashing out and sets Federer date

The Pole broke the Russian's serve twice in the deciding set and wrapped up the contest on his first match point when Medvedev found the net with a forehand volley.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 19:07 IST
Poland's Hubert Hurkacz ousted second seed Daniil Medvedev after the pair returned on Tuesday to finish their rain-hit match and reached his maiden major quarter-final where he will meet eight-time Wimbledon winner Roger Federer. World No.2 Medvedev was leading Hurkacz by two sets to one on Monday with the fourth set on serve when play was cancelled for the day because of rain after the players had spent two hours and 25 minutes on Court Two.

But the 24-year-old Hurkacz, seeded 14th, looked a completely different player when the match restarted under the closed roof of Centre Court, triumphing 2-6 7-6(2) 3-6 6-3 6-3. He broke Medvedev immediately after the resumption with the Russian double-faulting on break point and Hurkacz then held serve to level the match at two sets each.

Medvedev took a comfort break at the end of the fourth set having just played two games but things did not change when he returned to court. The Pole broke the Russian's serve twice in the deciding set and wrapped up the contest on his first match point when Medvedev found the net with a forehand volley.

