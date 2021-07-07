Angelo Mathews opts out of India series due to personal reasons

Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews has opted out of the upcoming limited-overs series against India, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed on Wednesday. SLC on Wednesday announced that 29 players, out of the 30 members nominated by the selectors to be considered for the White-Ball Series against India, have signed the Tour Contract.

"Angelo Mathews, who was included in the respective 30-member squad, requested Sri Lanka Cricket to relieve him from National Duties, owing to personal reasons, until further notice.," SLC said in an official statement. Three England players testing positive for Covid-19 had sent alarm bells ringing as Sri Lanka and India are slated to lock horns against each other in three ODIs and three T20Is.

Advertisement

Sri Lanka last played against England in three ODIs and three T20Is and the cricketers returned to Sri Lanka on Tuesday evening. Sources within the Sri Lanka board have confirmed that England players testing positive for Covid-19 is not the reason to ask the Sri Lanka players to enter bio-bubble, they would have entered the bubble right away as India is already in the Island Nation.

"Our players will anyway go into a bubble, since India is already in the country," the source had told ANI. Sri Lanka failed to win a single match on their tour to England after they suffered a 3-0 defeat in T20Is and a 2-0 in the ODI series.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday named an 18-strong group for the upcoming series against Pakistan. The announcement came after the news that three members of the initial playing group and four members of the management staff had tested positive for COVID-19, and consequently, the entire squad initially selected was required to isolate. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)