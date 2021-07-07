Tennis-Federer beaten in Wimbledon quarter-finals by Hurkacz

Roger Federer's hopes of winning a record-equalling ninth Wimbledon title ended in the quarter-finals following a 6-3 7-6(4) 6-0 defeat by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday.

Federer, the winner of 20 Grand Slam titles, had been chasing Martina Navratilova's All England Club haul of nine singles titles.

