Tennis-Federer beaten in Wimbledon quarter-finals by Hurkacz

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-07-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 22:45 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Roger Federer's hopes of winning a record-equalling ninth Wimbledon title ended in the quarter-finals following a 6-3 7-6(4) 6-0 defeat by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday.

Federer, the winner of 20 Grand Slam titles, had been chasing Martina Navratilova's All England Club haul of nine singles titles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

