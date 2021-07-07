Tennis-Federer beaten in Wimbledon quarter-finals by Hurkacz
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-07-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 22:45 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Roger Federer's hopes of winning a record-equalling ninth Wimbledon title ended in the quarter-finals following a 6-3 7-6(4) 6-0 defeat by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday.
Federer, the winner of 20 Grand Slam titles, had been chasing Martina Navratilova's All England Club haul of nine singles titles.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hubert Hurkacz
- Poland
- Wimbledon
- Roger Federer's
- England Club
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Poland tightens COVID quarantine rules for travellers from Britain
Poland introduces mandatory seven-day quarantine for UK arrivals
Poland tightens COVID quarantine rules for travellers from Britain
Soccer-Sweden game like a final, Poland coach Sousa says
Soccer-Sweden win group, send Poland home in last-ditch 3-2 win