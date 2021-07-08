Japan PM: decision on Olympic spectators will be made based on existing rules
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-07-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 16:57 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday any decision on the size of crowds for the Tokyo Olympics will be made based existing domestic rules.
Under a state of emergency, the number of spectators at major events in Japan is capped at 50% of venue capacity, up to a maximum of 5,000.
Advertisement
Earlier on Thursday, Suga announced that the government would put Tokyo, host of the Tokyo Games that are scheduled to start on July 23, under a coronavirus state of emergency from July 12 to Aug. 22.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tokyo Games
- Tokyo Olympics
- Japan
- Suga
- Japanese
- Yoshihide Suga
- Tokyo
Advertisement