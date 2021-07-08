Japan PM: decision on Olympic spectators will be made based on existing rules

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday any decision on the size of crowds for the Tokyo Olympics will be made based existing domestic rules.

Under a state of emergency, the number of spectators at major events in Japan is capped at 50% of venue capacity, up to a maximum of 5,000.

Advertisement

Earlier on Thursday, Suga announced that the government would put Tokyo, host of the Tokyo Games that are scheduled to start on July 23, under a coronavirus state of emergency from July 12 to Aug. 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)