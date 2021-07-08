Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Friday

Order of play on the main showcourt on the 11th day of the Wimbledon championships on Friday (play starts at 1230 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT

7-Matteo Berrettini (Italy) v 14-Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 10-Denis Shapovalov (Canada) (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

