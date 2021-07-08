Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Friday
Updated: 08-07-2021
Order of play on the main showcourt on the 11th day of the Wimbledon championships on Friday (play starts at 1230 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT
7-Matteo Berrettini (Italy) v 14-Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 10-Denis Shapovalov (Canada) (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)
