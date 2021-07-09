Left Menu

Rugby-Scotland's test in Georgia cancelled over COVID-19 fears

Scotland’s test against Georgia in Tbilisi next Saturday has been cancelled after their hosts reported six positive COVID-19 cases while in South Africa this week, officials confirmed.

Updated: 09-07-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 15:28 IST
  • Scotland

Scotland's test against Georgia in Tbilisi next Saturday has been cancelled after their hosts reported six positive COVID-19 cases while in South Africa this week, officials confirmed. Georgia had been due to face the world champion Springboks in Johannesburg on Friday, but that match was called off after both camps reported positive cases, which has now had a knock-on effect for Scotland's fixture that had been set for July 17.

"With Georgia's Test match against South Africa called off – and the subsequent need for a 12-day period of isolation and further medical assessment – an agreement has been reached to cancel the match in Tbilisi, as the safety of both teams is paramount," Scottish Rugby said in a statement. The match was to be the last in a disrupted summer schedule for Scotland that has already seen them cancel a fixture in Romania that was scheduled for Saturday.

Scotland's 'A' fixture against England A was also called off after members of the squad tested positive for the virus.

