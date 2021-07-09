Boxing-Fury tests positive for COVID-19, trilogy fight with Wilder postponed - BBC

Left Menu

The trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas this month has been called off after Fury tested positive for COVID-19, the BBC https://www.bbc.com/sport/boxing/57770810 reported on Friday. WBC champion Fury had signed a contract in May to fight American Wilder for a third time on July 24. The BBC reported Fury tested positive on Thursday and the fight could be rescheduled for October.

Reuters has contacted fight promoters Top Rank for confirmation. Fury, 32, had been set to face fellow Briton Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia in August in a world heavyweight unification title fight, but an American arbitrator ordered Fury to fight Wilder again before Sept. 15.

Fury first fought Wilder, who is now 35, in 2018 and took the WBC title from him in a rematch in February 2020 with a seventh-round stoppage.

