Doping-U.S. reported to seek talks on easing cannabis restrictions in sports

The White House will seek a meeting with the world anti-doping body about easing restrictions on athletes' cannabis use, a media report said on Friday, after a positive test for American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson made her ineligible for the Olympic team. The 21-year-old, who was seen as the top contender for the 100 meters gold at the Tokyo Summer Games, in June received a one-month ban.

Olympics-Durant says U.S. men's team wants to honour Bryant in Tokyo

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has said the United States basketball team has Kobe Bryant's DNA embedded in it and will look to honour the Los Angeles Lakers great with their play during this year's Tokyo Olympics. Bryant, a five-times NBA champion and twice Olympic gold medal winner, died https://www.reuters.com/article/us-people-kobe-bryant-idUSKBN1ZP0QW last year aged 41 in a helicopter crash with his daughter and seven others, shocking the world of sport and sending legions of fans into mourning.

Olympics-We all regret no fans at Tokyo Games, says IOC's Bach

The Tokyo Olympics will have a different feel with spectators banned from the venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach on Friday promised athletes a global digital audience of billions. On Thursday, Tokyo Games organisers decided the July 23- Aug. 8 Olympics would take place without spectators as a resurgent coronavirus forced Japan to declare a state of emergency in the capital that will run throughout the Games.

Factbox-Tennis-Wimbledon women's singles champion Ash Barty

Factbox on Australia's Ash Barty, who beat Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3 in the final to win her first Wimbledon title on Saturday: Age: 25

Cycling-Mollema claims vintage Tour de France victory with solo raid

Bauke Mollema completed a bold, vintage solo raid to claim his second Tour de France win in 11 participations at the end of the 14th stage, a rough 183.7-km ride from Carcassonne on Saturday. Austrian Patrick Konrad took second place, with Colombia's Sergio Higuita coming home third, both one minute four seconds off the pace.

Japan's Fukushima, in reversal, bars spectators from Olympic events

Japan's Fukushima prefecture will bar spectators from the Olympic events it hosts this summer due to rising COVID-19 infections, its governor said on Saturday, reversing a position announced two days earlier by organisers. The decision deals another blow to Japan's hopes to leverage the Olympics to showcase its recovery from a devastating earthquake and tsunami that hit the northern coast a decade ago, destroying a nuclear plant in Fukushima in the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl.

Tennis-Barty emulates idol Goolagong to claim first Wimbledon title

Ash Barty joined a long list of Australian names etched on Wimbledon silverware as she beat Karolina Pliskova in a nerve-shredding final to become the first woman from Down Under to win the singles title for 41 years on Saturday. The 25-year-old world number one looked on course for an embarrassingly easy triumph as Pliskova suffered one of the worst starts ever seen in a Wimbledon final, but eventually needed her best to claim a 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3 victory.

Tennis-Djokovic tames Shapovalov to reach Wimbledon final

Defending champion Novak Djokovic absorbed a barrage of powerful hitting from Canadian Denis Shapovalov to reach his seventh Wimbledon final on Friday with a 7-6(3) 7-5 7-5 victory that kept the indefatigable Serb on course to write history. The 34-year-old was eclipsed at times by a 22-year-old opponent who lit up an overcast Centre Court.

MLB roundup: Indians get another walk-off vs. Royals

Bobby Bradley homered in the ninth inning as host Cleveland defeated Kansas City 2-1 on Friday, the second consecutive night that the Indians topped the Royals in walk-off fashion. Indians starter Triston McKenzie allowed just one hit in seven innings, his longest career outing. He walked just one and struck out nine.

Chiefs' Frank Clark charged with felony possession of assault weapon

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was charged in Los Angeles County with felony possession of an assault weapon on Friday and faces up to three years in prison. Clark was arrested on March 13 after a traffic stop when officers found a firearm and two loaded guns in the car.

