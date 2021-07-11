Left Menu

Mixed Martial Arts-McGregor breaks leg in latest UFC loss to Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor suffered a broken leg in another crushing defeat to Dustin Poirier at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, with the fight stopped by doctors at the end of the first round.

Updated: 11-07-2021 10:21 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 10:15 IST
Conor McGregor suffered a broken leg in another crushing defeat to Dustin Poirier at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, with the fight stopped by doctors at the end of the first round. As a thrilling first five-minute frame drew to a close, both fighters were still trying to land as McGregor stumbled backward, trapping his foot under himself and breaking his leg.

Medics were immediately called into the octagon and it was clear that McGregor could not continue and the referee Herb Dean declared a stop to the bout on the instructions of the doctor. McGregor, who had not won at lightweight since beating Eddie Alvarez to claim the title in 2016, was knocked out by Poirier for the first time in his career when the two met in Abu Dhabi in January.

