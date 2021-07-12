Soccer-Italy v England Euro final goes to extra time
Italy and England moved into extra time in their Euro 2020 final with the score level at 1-1 after 90 minutes at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Italy are unbeaten in 33 matches while England are seeking their first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup. (Reportingby Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Italy and England moved into extra time in their Euro 2020 final with the score level at 1-1 after 90 minutes at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. England struck the fastest goal in a Euro final when, after breaking out from an Italy corner, Harry Kane fed Kieran Trippier on the right and his glorious cross was drilled home first time by left back Luke Shaw after one minute 57 seconds.
But Italy drew level in the 67th when England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford pushed Marco Verratti's header against the post and Leonardo Bonucci pounced to slot in the loose ball. Italy are unbeaten in 33 matches while England are seeking their first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup. (Reportingby Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Euro 2020
- Leonardo Bonucci
- Italy
- 1966 World Cup
- Evans
- England
- Luke Shaw
- Jordan Pickford
ALSO READ
Subs give Italy 2-1 win over Austria, spot in Euro 2020 QFs
Italy sets record for not conceding, then allows a goal
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more
Sports News Roundup: Analysis: Soccer-Super subs to the rescue as Italy draw strength from the collective; Athletics-Farah not ending track career after missing Olympic qualifying mark-coach and more
Italy reports 14 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 782 new cases