Left Menu

Tennis-McEnroe backs Djokovic to reach 25 majors after Wimbledon triumph

Novak Djokovic's ability to play his best tennis under pressure can help him win at least five more Grand Slam titles, John McEnroe said after the world No.1 tied Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal's record with his 20th major at Wimbledon on Sunday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-07-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 10:51 IST
Tennis-McEnroe backs Djokovic to reach 25 majors after Wimbledon triumph
Image Credit: Twitter(@DjokerNole)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Novak Djokovic's ability to play his best tennis under pressure can help him win at least five more Grand Slam titles, John McEnroe said after the world No.1 tied Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal's record with his 20th major at Wimbledon on Sunday. The 34-year-old Serb beat Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 in the final and McEnroe, a seven-time major winner, told the BBC he was "playing better than he's ever played".

"I think he'll probably win at least four or five more ... depending on staying healthy," added the American. "He's put himself so far out in front of everyone in terms of his ability to embrace what he's doing - in terms of creating history - and being able to execute under a lot of stress.

"You're trying to break the all-time records - there's a lot of pressure. He's able to play his best tennis at this point. You expect that to go on for another couple of years unless someone steps up and realizes how great they are." Djokovic's coach and ex-Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic said the debate over the Greatest Player of All Time (GOAT) could be settled if the Serb wins the U.S. Open and completes the calendar Grand Slam.

Rod Laver was the last man to win all four majors in a single year in 1969. "He's the only guy who can win four in a row in the same year," Ivanisevic told British media. "If he wins the U.S. Open, it (the GOAT debate) is over."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021