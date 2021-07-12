Olympics-Briton Asher-Smith pulls out of final Tokyo 2020 warm-up
Britain's Dina Asher-Smith has withdrawn from the British Grand Prix event in Gateshead on Tuesday, her last race before the Tokyo Olympics, due to a tight hamstring. The 25-year-old sprinter was due to run in the 200 meters at the Diamond League meeting as part of her buildup to the July 23-Aug. 8 Olympics but said she had to make the "smart" decision and not take any risks.
"As you all know, I love running in front of a home crowd but I have to make smart decisions for myself and my body ahead of Tokyo!" the 2019 world champion tweeted https://twitter.com/dinaashersmith/status/1414241442483130368 on Sunday. "I'm sorry to those who were hoping to see me run this week but I'm looking forward to making you all proud in a few week's time."
