Left Menu

Australia cricketer Peter Handscomb positive for COVID-19

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 12-07-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 11:28 IST
Australia cricketer Peter Handscomb positive for COVID-19
Cricket Australia logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Out of favour Australia batsman Peter Handscomb was forced to miss his county match against Leicestershire in England after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 30-year-old, who has been captaining Middlesex this season, couldn't play their Championship Group Two game on Sunday after being forced into isolation following a positive test result.

''Irishman Tim Murtagh stepped up to fill in for Handscomb as skipper as Middlesex ended day one of the clashes with Leicestershire at 3-280,'' A report in 'The West Australian' said.

Handscomb is going through a poor run of form as he failed to cross the 50-run mark in 13 innings for Middlesex.

He has fallen out of the radar of the national selectors and last played a Test against India in Sydney in January 2019.

His last T20I was also against India at Bengaluru in February 2019.

His last international match was an ODI against England at Birmingham in July 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021