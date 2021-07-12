Left Menu

COVID positive case forces abandonment of Derbyshire-Essex County game

PTI | London | Updated: 12-07-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 17:33 IST
The County Championship match between Derbyshire and Essex at Derby was on Monday abandoned ahead of the second day's play after an unnamed player tested positive for COVI-19.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) took the decision after it was confirmed Monday morning that a member of the Derbyshire playing squad tested positive for the dreaded virus.

The unnamed player has begun to self isolate and other members of the Derbyshire squad have been identified as close contacts.

''Due to the isolation protocols and impact on Derbyshire's available playing squad the umpires have abandoned the match,'' the ECB said in a statement.

The ECB said it has worked closely with Public Heath England and both Derbyshire and Essex County Cricket Clubs with the health and safety of players, staff and officials being the first priority.

''Confirmation on the awarding of points from the match will be announced in due course,'' the ECB added.

