Olympics-Ukraine gymnast Verniaiev to miss Tokyo due to positive doping test

Ukrainian gymnast Oleg Verniaiev said on Tuesday he will miss the Tokyo Olympics due to a failed doping test.

The 2016 Olympics parallel bars champion and all-around silver medallist said on social media that he had tested positive for meldonium, which would disqualify him for four years.

He denied any wrongdoing and said he would appeal the ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

