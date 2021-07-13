PM Modi condoles demise of Yashpal Sharma, says he was an 'inspiration' for budding cricketers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the demise of former India cricketer Yashpal Sharma on Tuesday. The 1983 World Cup winner passed away due to a cardiac arrest early on Tuesday morning. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son. Yashpal was also an umpire and national selector.

PM Modi termed Yashpal an "inspiration" for teammates, fans and said he is "anguished" by the passing away of the former cricketer. "Shri Yashpal Sharma Ji was a much beloved member of the Indian cricket team, including the legendary 1983 squad. He was an inspiration for teammates, fans as well as budding cricketers. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

The right-handed batsman played a key role in India's 1983 World Cup win. He was the second-highest run-getter in the 1983 World Cup for India. Amit Shah hailed Yashpal's contribution to India's historic victory in the 1983 World Cup and said his demise is a great loss to the cricketing world.

"Yashpal Sharma was a great player of cricket who contributed significantly to India's historic victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. His thrilling innings will always be in our memory. His death is a great loss to the cricketing world. My condolences to his family and supporters. peace," Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also mourned the demise of the cricketer.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister described Yashpal as an outstanding cricketer who brought laurels to the country as a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team. "Being a son of the soil, Sharma would always be remembered by one and all especially Punjabis as a fine batsman besides National Selector of Indian cricket team," added Captain Amarinder Singh.

Sharing his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family, relatives and fans, the Chief Minister prayed to the almighty to grant courage to bear this irreparable loss in this hour of grief and grant eternal peace to the departed soul. Yashpal had made his debut for India in 1978 against Pakistan in Sialkot. He scored 11 runs off 26 balls as Pakistan defeated India by eight wickets. The 66-year-old former cricketer played his first game in the longest format in 1979 against England at Lord's. The right-handed batsman played 37 Tests and 42 ODIs for India, scoring 1606 and 883 respectively in the formats. Yashpal played his last game in international cricket in 1985 during the West Indies tour of India. (ANI)

