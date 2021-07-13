PM condoles passing away of former India cricketer Yashpal Sharma

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the passing away of former India cricketer and a member of 1983 World Cup-winning squad Shri Yashpal Sharma Ji.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Shri Yashpal Sharma Ji was a much-beloved member of the Indian cricket team, including the legendary 1983 squad. He was an inspiration for teammates, fans as well as budding cricketers. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

(With Inputs from PIB)