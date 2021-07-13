Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi's words encouraging, wish all athletes luck, says shooter Elavenil

By Nitin Srivastava Shooter Elavenil Valarivan on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words were really encouraging and it will help in boosting the morale of the athletes ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with the Olympic-bound contingent who would be looking to make the country proud at the upcoming Tokyo Games, beginning July 23. "It is an honour for me to interact with the Prime Minister sir. Since we are going to the Olympics, it was really encouraging. I thank him for interacting with all the athletes, I was really privileged to be part of it and I wish all the athletes who were a part of it," Elavenil told ANI.

The virtual video conferencing session was started by Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur wherein he introduced PM Modi and he thanked him for taking out the time to boost the morale of the athletes. MoS Nisith Pramanik and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju were also present along with Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra. Athletes such as Mary Kom (boxer), Sania Mirza (tennis), Manika Batra (table tennis), Dutee Chand (sprinter), Deepika Kumari (archery) and Sajan Prakash (swimmer) were all part of the session.

"It is an honour and privilege for every member of the contingent to get to speak to the Prime Minister before they depart for the Olympics. Our athletes will compete in 85 events in which they can win a medal," said Batra during the session. A total of 126 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India will be heading to Tokyo. This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics. The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in are also the highest ever for the country. (ANI)

