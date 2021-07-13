Left Menu

Amazon prices French soccer channel at 12.99 euros per month

Amazon Prime members in France will be able to pay 12.99 euros ($15.34) per month to watch more than 300 exclusive Ligue 1 Uber Eats soccer matches on the U.S. online giant's new channel from next month, it said on Tuesday. Amazon, which already shows Premier League soccer games in England, has been ramping up its sports streaming worldwide, with its new Prime Video Ligue 1 channel marking its incursion into French soccer.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 21:04 IST
Amazon prices French soccer channel at 12.99 euros per month

Amazon Prime members in France will be able to pay 12.99 euros ($15.34) per month to watch more than 300 exclusive Ligue 1 Uber Eats soccer matches on the U.S. online giant's new channel from next month, it said on Tuesday.

Amazon, which already shows Premier League soccer games in England, has been ramping up its sports streaming worldwide, with its new Prime Video Ligue 1 channel marking its incursion into French soccer. "Beginning Aug. 6, Prime Video Ligue 1 will exclusively broadcast 8 matches per week of all match-rounds of Ligue 1 Uber Eats per season for three years, including the ten top pick matches of each season," Amazon said in a statement.

"We think it is a fair price. It will make watching soccer accessible both in terms of costs and usage", Alex Green, Managing Director of Prime Video Sport Europe, told Reuters. Last month, Amazon secured the rights to broadcast over 300 Ligue 1 games per season, or the bulk of the competition, its largest investment to date in sporting rights in Europe.

According to several sources, Amazon agreed to pay 259 million euros per season for the rights. ($1 = 0.8469 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?

Will Walt Disney work on Alita: Battle Angel 2? What are the possibilities?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021