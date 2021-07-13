Pak skipper Babar Azam registers his highest ODI score

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Tuesday registered his highest One Day International (ODI) score. Babar achieved the feat in the ongoing third and final ODI against England here at Edgbaston. The right-handed batsman went on to play a knock of 158 runs from 139 deliveries.

This knock of Babar also saw him registering the highest score for a Pakistan batsman in an ODI against England. Babar is also currently the number one ranked batsman in ICC's ODI Player Rankings. Babar was disappointed with the bat in the first two ODIs against England, but he went on to change the script in the third and final ODI.

Sent into bat first, Pakistan lost the wicket of Fakhar Zaman (6) in just the fifth over. However, Babar, Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan rallied the ship for Pakistan. Imam and Rizwan played knocks of 56 and 74 respectively. In the end, Pakistan posted a score of 331/9 in the allotted fifty overs.

For England, Brydon Carse scalped five wickets while Saqib Mahmood returned with three wickets. The hosts already have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)