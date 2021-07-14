Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Aston Martin aim to fight for F1 titles in four or five years

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll expects to be able to fight for Formula One titles in four or five years' time after investing heavily in his Silverstone-based team. They are currently sixth but Stroll told reporters on Tuesday, ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix, that the building blocks for future success were being put in place.

Athletics-Bolt tells Richardson to refocus and return after cannabis ban

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt said he hopes American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson can "refocus" and get back on the track after she completes a one-month ban following a positive test for cannabis. “Hopefully she can learn from this and just push on,” Bolt told Reuters when asked about the American’s failed test for the banned substance, which cost her a spot on the U.S. team for the Olympics in Tokyo.

Report: Is a Lonzo Ball-Lakers reunion in the works?

In sifting through the rumors surrounding Ben Simmons' imminent departure from Philadelphia, reporter Marc Stein found one interesting nugget that emerged from the Los Angeles Lakers. No, not that Simmons would be heading to Hollywood, but rather that the Lakers are interested in reacquiring former top draft pick Lonzo Ball. In Stein's most recent report on his Substack, he outlined the Lakers' desire to add a playmaker to the Anthony Davis-LeBron James duo, and that Ball's name was floated as a possibility.

NBA-Suns' Paul says 'build a wall' to stop Antetokounmpo

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul said on Tuesday his team will try to "build a wall" in front of dominant Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo in their bid to secure the franchise's first NBA championship. Phoenix leads the best-of-seven NBA Finals 2-1. But the series appears far from over as Antetokounmpo has been nothing short of unstoppable since Milwaukee lost the opening game, and has proven to be too much for the Suns to contain.

Soccer-Bolt describes racist abuse of England trio as ‘horrible’ and ‘unfair’

Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt told Reuters that racism has no place in football or in society after three England players faced online abuse following their penalty shootout defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday. England trio Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who missed their spot kicks in the shootout, were targeted online in the wake of England's defeat.

Athletics-Tokyo favourite Bromell cruises to Diamond League win

Trayvon Bromell underlined his position as the favourite for the Olympic Games 100 metres when he delivered a dominant gun to tape performance to win in 9.98 seconds at the final Diamond League meeting before Tokyo on Tuesday. Bromell, winner of the U.S. trials and the fastest in the world this year with 9.77, will be seeking to reclaim the Olympic crown for the U.S. after 13 years in the possession of Usain Bolt.

Golf-DeChambeau says length will help if he keeps out of Sandwich 'hay'

Big-hitting American Bryson DeChambeau hopes his length will be an advantage around the bumpy Sandwich links course at this week's 149th British Open but is prepared to reel himself in if conditions demand. The 27-year-old averaged over 300 yards off the tee in his three previous Open appearances but missed the cut twice and tied for 51st. That will not deter him from taking out the driver, however, as he looks to add a second major to the 2020 U.S. Open he won by six strokes.

U.S.-El Salvador match might be moved, played in empty venue

The U.S. Men's National Team's opening World Cup qualifier could be played in an empty stadium after new COVID-19 restrictions were put in place in El Salvador on Tuesday. The Central American country, currently listed as a level 2 (moderate) risk destination for travelers by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, put its new guidance against large crowds into effect for 90 days, lasting until mid-October. That would affect not only their opening game with the U.S. on Sept. 2, but another two CONCACAF games as well.

Olympics-Federer withdraws from Tokyo Games with knee setback

Switzerland's Roger Federer became the latest big name in tennis to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics after the 20-times Grand Slam champion said on Tuesday that he had picked up a knee injury during the grasscourt season. Federer, who turns 40 next month, had two knee surgeries in 2020 which resulted in more than a year of rehabilitation, with the Swiss returning to action in March -- 13 months after his Australian Open semi-final exit last year.

Olympics-U.S. to send second biggest team ever to Tokyo Games

The United States will send a team of 613 athletes to the Tokyo Summer Games, its second largest delegation ever for an Olympics, said the United States Olympic Paralympic Committee (USOPC) on Tuesday. Only once before has the U.S. had more athletes competing at an Olympics and that was in 1996 when Atlanta hosted the Games and 648 were named to the team.

