Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Bolt tells Richardson to refocus and return after cannabis ban;

Athletics-Bolt tells Richardson to refocus and return after cannabis ban

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt said he hopes American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson can "refocus" and get back on the track after she completes a one-month ban following a positive test for cannabis. "Hopefully she can learn from this and just push on," Bolt told Reuters when asked about the American's failed test for the banned substance, which cost her a spot on the U.S. team for the Olympics in Tokyo.

Lessons in Olympic spirit from 'Japan's Korean gold medallist live on

Long before American sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos made history with their Black Power salute at the 1968 Olympics, another poignant image of silent protest was etched into the conscience of Koreans – and largely forgotten everywhere else. At the Berlin Olympics in 1936, Korean Sohn Kee-Chung stood with his head hung, hiding the rising-sun flag on his chest with a laurel plant as Japan's national anthem filled the stadium to honor his marathon victory. The moment filled him with "unbearable humiliation", he recounted in his autobiography and marked the beginning of an anguished chapter in his life.

Global interest in Tokyo Games muted - Ipsos poll

Global interest in the Tokyo Olympics is muted, an Ipsos poll of 28 countries showed, amid concerns over COVID-19 in Japan and withdrawals of high-profile athletes, with the host country among the most disinterested. The poll https://www.ipsos.com/en-us/news-polls/tokyo-olympics-draw-muted-interest released on Tuesday found a global average of 46% interest in the Games, but excitement varied across markets, with less than 35% in Japan.

NBA-Suns' Paul says 'build a wall' to stop Antetokounmpo

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul said on Tuesday his team will try to "build a wall" in front of dominant Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo in their bid to secure the franchise's first NBA championship. Phoenix leads the best-of-seven NBA Finals 2-1. But the series appears far from over as Antetokounmpo has been nothing short of unstoppable since Milwaukee lost the opening game, and has proven to be too much for the Suns to contain.

Soccer-Bolt describes racist abuse of England trio as 'horrible' and 'unfair'

Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt told Reuters that racism has no place in football or society after three England players faced online abuse following their penalty shootout defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday. England trio Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka, who missed their spot-kicks in the shootout, were targeted online in the wake of England's defeat.

Athletics-Tokyo favorite Bromell cruises to Diamond League win

Trayvon Bromell underlined his position as the favorite for the Olympic Games 100 meters when he delivered a dominant gun to tape performance to win in 9.98 seconds at the final Diamond League meeting before Tokyo on Tuesday. Bromell, the winner of the U.S. trials and the fastest in the world this year with 9.77, will be seeking to reclaim the Olympic crown for the U.S. after 13 years in the possession of Usain Bolt.

U.S.-El Salvador match might be moved, played in an empty venue

The U.S. Men's National Team's opening World Cup qualifier could be played in an empty stadium after new COVID-19 restrictions were put in place in El Salvador on Tuesday. The Central American country, currently listed as a level 2 (moderate) risk destination for travelers by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, put its new guidance against large crowds into effect for 90 days, lasting until mid-October. That would affect not only their opening game with the U.S. on Sept. 2 but another two CONCACAF games as well.

Golf-Scott says 'questionable' whether Olympics should go-ahead

Former world number one golfer Adam Scott has questioned whether holding the Tokyo Olympics is a "responsible decision", pointing to fear among people in Japan as the country battles a resurgence of COVID-19 infections. Australian Scott confirmed in April he would not play in Tokyo and said in the leadup to the British Open he had no second thoughts about his decision.

Olympics-Federer withdraws from Tokyo Games with knee setback

Switzerland's Roger Federer became the latest big name in tennis to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics after the 20-times Grand Slam champion said on Tuesday that he had picked up a knee injury during the grasscourt season. Federer, who turns 40 next month, had two knee surgeries in 2020 which resulted in more than a year of rehabilitation, with the Swiss returning to action in March -- 13 months after his Australian Open semi-final exit last year.

Olympics-U.S. to send second biggest team ever to Tokyo Games

The United States will send a team of 613 athletes to the Tokyo Summer Games, its second-largest delegation ever for an Olympics, said the United States Olympic Paralympic Committee (USOPC) on Tuesday. Only once before has the U.S. had more athletes competing at an Olympics and that was in 1996 when Atlanta hosted the Games and 648 were named to the team.

