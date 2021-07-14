Left Menu

Olympics-Swimming-FINA weigh up sanctions on Uzbek federation over 'manipulated' results

Swimming's world governing body (FINA) said sport's highest court has rejected an appeal from Uzbekistan's federation over its decision to invalidate results from two Olympic qualification meets and that it may now impose sanctions.

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 10:59 IST
Olympics-Swimming-FINA weigh up sanctions on Uzbek federation over 'manipulated' results
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Swimming's world governing body (FINA) said the sport's highest court has rejected an appeal from Uzbekistan's federation over its decision to invalidate results from two Olympic qualification meets and that it may now impose sanctions. FINA said in June it had received evidence of some results from the Uzbekistan Open Swimming Cup (Nov. 24-29, 2020) and Uzbekistan Open Swimming Championships (April 13-17, 2021) had been "manipulated".

Swimming World magazine reported that the timings which were removed from FINA's rankings belonged to Aleksey Tarasenko (100m freestyle) and Adilbek Yusupboev and Eldor Usmonov (both 100m butterfly), who achieved qualifying marks. The Uzbekistan Swimming Federation appealed against FINA's decision but the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) turned it down.

"Following this CAS award, the FINA Ethics Panel will now investigate whether further sanctions should be imposed on the Uzbekistan Swimming Federation and any other implicated party," FINA said in a statement https://www.fina.org/news/2185442/fina-media-statement-cas-award-on-uzb-results. "It is imperative that FINA recognize aquatics competitions to ensure that the results are not manipulated, that the results are valid and reliable, and that the competitions comply with the standards set out in the FINA rules.

"FINA cannot accept a lesser standard." Swimming's global body also thanked whistleblowers "for their courage in reporting this nefarious behavior".

Indian swimmer Likith Selvaraj Prema alleged manipulation of times in favor of certain Uzbek swimmers at the April meeting in a video posted on YouTube, prompting FINA to act. Two Uzbekistan swimmers - Vladislav Mustafin and Ranohon Amanova - competed at the Rio Games 2016. The country has never won an Olympic medal in the sport.

The Tokyo Games begin on July 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
2
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
3
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for an autoimmune disorder; BioNTech had planned five million vaccines to Taiwan by July, diplomat says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021